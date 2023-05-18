Herbal cannabis valued at more than €1m seized in Dublin

Approximately 54kg of herbal cannabis was seized with an estimated value of €1,080,000. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Herbal cannabis valued at more than €1 million was seized in Dublin on Thursday in a joint Garda-Revenue operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The seizure was made as a result of an operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drug Unit. Approximately 54kg of herbal cannabis was seized with an estimated value of €1,080,000,

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and was being detained on Thursday evening under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.