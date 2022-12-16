Man (80s) dies after being struck by car near Tullamore

Diversions are in place after a man (80s) died after being struck by a car on the R420 near Tullamore on Thursday night. Photograph: PA

A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a car while walking near Tullamore, Co Offaly on Thursday night.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which happened on the R420 road between Tullamore and Clara at around 7.45pm.

No other injuries were reported and the man’s body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, a Garda spokesman said.

“The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, with video footage from the area or who was travelling on the R420 between 7.30pm and 8pm is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.