Man sentenced to 22 months in jail for ‘grooming’ and sexual assault of 13-year-old

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford imposed a 28-month prison term on Clohessy, with the final six months suspended. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A young man “groomed” a 13-year-old girl using Snapchat before sexually assaulting her on two occasions three years ago, a court has heard.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford imposed a 28-month prison term with the final six months suspended on Ryce Clohessy (23), of Henry Street, Kilrush, Co Clare.

Clohessy was 19 at the time of the offences, at Vandeleur woodlands on the outskirts of the west Clare town of Kilrush in June 2023. He asked the then 13-year-old girl “to be his secret girlfriend”, the court heard.

Clohessy pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and guilty to the use of information and communication technology (ICT) to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child between May 19th and June 22nd, 2023.

Imposing a jail sentence of one year and 10 months, Comerford said Clohessy had engaged in a process of “grooming” during which he sent sexual videos of himself via Snapchat and induced the girl to send explicit pictures of herself back to him.

Comerford said it “was highly destructive for a young child to be exposed to sexual contact at that age and to be drawn into it by someone she was looking up to”.

In her victim impact statement, the teenager said Clohessy’s offending had “done a lot of damage to my mental health”.

In evidence, Garda Conor Flaherty of the Clare Divisional Protective Services Unit said that the then 19-year-old Clohessy and then 13-year-old met at a christening in May 2023.

They then communicated through Snapchat, where a trust was built up and Clohessy allowed her to access his “my eyes only” Snapchat folder.

He said Clohessy sent videos of himself carrying out a solo sex act via Snapchat to the girl “while he begged her to send on naked pictures of herself and she sent photos of her breast and genital area”.

On June 7th, 2023, the two arranged to meet at Vandeleur woods and Flaherty said Clohessy grabbed the girl’s buttocks and started to kiss her.

At a Garda specialist interview, the girl told gardaí that Clohessy told her not to tell anyone what they were doing.

Flaherty said that the two met at the same location the following day when, it was said, there was “a more prolonged and deliberate attempt by Clohessy to engage in sexual conduct”.

Sentencing Clohessy, Comerford set a headline sentence of 40 months before reducing it to 28 months with the final six months suspended.

Comerford said that a sexual assault on a child “is a horrible offence in that it has the potential for long-term impact”.

He said there had been a degree of persistence in attempting to have sexual engagement with a 13-year-old girl.

Clohessy had no previous convictions apart from a few road traffic matters.

Comerford said that at 19 years of age, Clohessy still had many of the immaturities and impulsiveness of youth and if he had been older at the time it would have been more serious.

Clohessy has not previously been named in relation to the case but Comerford said: “It is appropriate that Mr Clohessy’s name be published and that will have an ongoing impact but that is his responsibility and entering a guilty plea is accepting responsibility.”