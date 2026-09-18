Passengers on planned MetroLink may have to pay more to use Dublin Airport stop

Passengers using an intended 3,000-space park-and-ride facility near Swords would contribute €350m over 30 years.

Passengers using the planned new Dublin metro system would face a higher premium fare if getting on or off trains at the airport, the new business case for the project suggests.

The case, published on Friday, projects that passengers would generate fares of €7.35 billion over a 30-year period.

In addition, passengers using a planned 3,000-space park and ride facility earmarked for a location near Swords in north Dublin would contribute a further €350 million over the 30-year period.

“Farebox revenue is estimated based on passenger demand, with anticipated passenger volumes of 2.26 billion over the 30-year appraisal period (about 75 million journeys annually),” the business case, published by the National Transport Authority (NTA), says.

The financial projections of fare revenue are based on a combination of regular paying passengers, those covered by free passes under schemes operated by the Department of Social Protection and revenue from a “premium” to be paid by those boarding or alighting at Dublin Airport.

“At this stage, no determinations have been made on the fare structures that will be applied when MetroLink enters operation between 2036 and 2038,” said the NTA on Friday.

“Within the detailed business case, it is assumed that the current Transport for Ireland 90 Minute Fare structure would apply to MetroLink, ensuring integration between modes and removing any penalties for interchanging between modes.

“In addition, in estimating the potential fare revenue, it is assumed that, in line with many international rail systems serving airports, a fare supplement for those accessing the airport (excluding airport staff) could apply, and the impact of that on revenues has been assessed.”

The new business case also indicates there may be insufficient money set out in the revised National Development Plan agreed by Government last year to meet the latest projected spending on the project.

“Under the revised National Development Plan, €2 billion of funding for MetroLink is committed through the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund up to 2030. (A total of) €12.93 billion of additional delivery costs up to 2037 will need to be funded by the Exchequer of which €6.27 billion is required up to 2030.

“As per the revised National Development Plan 2025 sectoral investment plan, €10.1 billion has been allocated to public transport investment between 2026 and 2030.”

“The peak exchequer funding requirement is estimated to occur in 2029, which corresponds to the estimated peak of construction activity based upon a Quarter 3 2037 opening date and may exceed the revised National Development Plan 2025 sectoral investment plan budget.”

The report estimates that the delivery of the MetroLink system will cost between €14.4 billion and €17.49 billion.

However, the report cautions that even the higher estimate of a €17.49 billion cost “still carries a 20 per cent probability of these costs being exceeded”.

That higher estimate also contains a provision of more than €7 billion to cover inflation and risk.

The business case says that since previous estimates were set out in 2022, contractor costs associated with the project have increased by €1.04 billion while design changes added €1.16 billion. It says costs associated with managing the programme, including staff costs, legal fees and office costs, have risen by €0.69 billion.

The report also says that additional provision of €0.51 billion has been included to address the commitments made during the Railway Order application and for workers’ accommodation.