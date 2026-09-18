JJ Gabriel denied release by Manchester United but Barcelona target could still leave

Michael Carrick confirmed he is involved in conversations about JJ Gabriel’s future after the 15-year-old’s request to leave Manchester United. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United have rejected JJ Gabriel’s request to leave the club but could still lose the hotly-tipped youngster amid reports that he has travelled to Barcelona for talks over a potential move.

It is understood United will not accept Gabriel’s request to be deregistered and have sought to persuade the youngster to stay, but there remains a risk that the 15-year-old could use a Fifa loophole to walk away when he turns 16 on October 6th.

Gabriel stunned the club earlier this week by asking to be allowed to depart, coming in a week when they had planned to include him in the squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup loss to Brighton – which would have been his first involvement in the senior squad for a competitive fixture.

That would have given him the opportunity to become United’s youngest ever player, but the plans were scrapped and Gabriel has subsequently been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Gabriel would not be allowed to join another Premier League club if United do not cancel his registration, which runs until the summer, but as he qualifies for an EU passport there is a precedent that would allow him to sign for a European club after his birthday at the start of next month. Gabriel is eligible for an Irish passport through his father, Joe O’Cearuill, who was capped twice for the Republic of Ireland during the Steve Staunton era.

On Friday, reports in Spain said Gabriel had arrived in Barcelona, having also been linked with clubs including Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

United manager Michael Carrick was asked about Gabriel on Friday and reiterated his view that the matter needed to be handled carefully.

“I think he’s a young boy, JJ, and I think it’s important that we certainly don’t play anything out here,” he said.

“I think the exposure and the scrutiny and everything, you’ve got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything, so the situation will work itself out, whatever way it’s going to work itself out. Making sure he’s okay is the important thing.”

[ Manchester United teen JJ Gabriel favouring move to Europe enabled by Irish passportOpens in new window ]

JJ Gabriel. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Carrick also dismissed speculation over ‌his own position at the club, insisting he expects to be given time ‌to turn results around despite a difficult start to the season.

United have lost three of ​their six matches in all competitions and suffered that damaging League Cup exit on Wednesday, surrendering a 2-0 lead at home.

“I think it will be a lot longer than ⁠one or two games of results,” Carrick said. “Taking away all ‌of ‌that, ​it’s irrelevant for me. I know the club, I know the role, I know what’s expected here in ⁠terms of playing at ​a certain standard.

“In terms of the future ​and ownership and how long I’ve got, it’s totally nothing. Thinking ‌about it is ridiculous in the ​position I’m in. It’s just not on the radar.”

On the injury front, Carrick will make a late decision on whether to include ​Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba in the squad to ​travel to Fulham on Sunday. – PA

[ Michael Carrick accepts blame as boos greet Manchester United collapse against BrightonOpens in new window ]