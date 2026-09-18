The Bolsonaro comeback: can Brazil’s most divisive dynasty reclaim power?

Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro during the official launch of his campaign in Sao Paulo earlier this year. Photograph: Victor Moriyama/The New York Times

When Gilberto Palmares entered Rio de Janeiro’s state assembly in 2003, among the other newly elected members was a 21-year old Flávio Bolsonaro. Despite being ideologically on different sides of the aisle – Palmares was elected for the Workers Party – he says he always had cordial relations with his far-right colleague.

“When we met in the elevator we would usually joke about football. He’s Vasco, I’m Botafogo. He was always civil. Polite,” he remembers.

Now that Flávio (45) is a senator and leading the far-right into Brazil’s upcoming presidential election, Palmares identifies two things from his early career that he considers to be relevant about a man some polls show is in a dead heat with sitting president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heading towards next month’s vote.

First was the extent to which his father controlled his political career: “He would ostentatiously interfere.” Flávio is the eldest son of Jair Bolsonaro, who at the time was an obscure backbencher in the national congress perhaps best known for his defence of South America’s murderous right-wing dictatorships. He would, after a meteoric rise, in 2018 become the first far-right politician elected to Brazil’s presidency.

Now he is serving a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after he tried to involve the armed forces in overturning his defeat to leftist veteran Lula da Silva in 2022’s election. Still the loyal son Flávio says if he in turn defeats Lula he will seek an amnesty for his father, and if that fails, would pardon him.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after he tried to involve the armed forces in overturning his election defeat in 2022. Photograph: Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images

The other thing Palmares remembers about the young Flávio was his “obsessive” defence of the police. In a city such as Rio in the 2000s that meant confronting all efforts to rein in one of the world’s most lethal law enforcement forces. It also meant defending a corrupt force that was increasingly producing mafia-like offshoots, known as milícias, or militias. In 2008 Palmares was appointed rapporteur of a commission to investigate these criminal groups, staffed by serving and former police. The state assembly had voted overwhelmingly to set up the inquiry. Flávio, who had previously called for the milícias to be legalised, voted against.

At the time he was already employing on his assembly staff the wife of Adriano da Nóbrega, a controversial police captain. The two men were close. In 2005 Flávio conferred the assembly’s highest honour on Adriano while he was on remand for murder. Nóbrega would eventually be expelled from the force for his role in an illegal lottery. By then he also headed up the so-called Office of Crime, a group of contract killers that served Rio’s milícia-dominated underworld. He was killed by police in 2020 when on the run in what his family says was a summary execution to prevent him talking.

Police officers conducting an operation against drug dealers at the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Carl de Souza/AFP

Flávio has always sought to distance himself from his previous connection with Adriano, saying his right-hand man Fabrício Queiroz, a former army buddy of his father, hired Adriano’s wife on to his staff without his knowledge. Security experts in Rio say the association was useful for Flávio in a state notorious for its violence and corruption.

“Maintaining the connection with Adriano brought many advantages,” says sociologist Luiz Eduardo Soares, who in 2000 was forced out of his role as Rio’s undersecretary of security for publicly exposing systemic corruption in the state’s police.

“Adriano was a leader in a violent criminal world. The connection to him sends a message to this world: ‘he’s with me so don’t mess with me’. It is a message that protects and also displays power,” says Soares.

Despite the best efforts of Lula’s campaign to remind voters of Flávio’s previous association with Rio’s milícias, what most remember about the candidate’s time in Rio’s state assembly is the spectacular growth in his personal wealth. The best-known accusation is that in Rio he operated a typical rachadinha scheme – literally a little carve-up – in which politicians pocket the salaries of staff members. The man identified as the scheme’s operator was the same Fabrício Queiroz who Flávio blamed for employing Adriano’s wife.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro with his wife Fernanda Antunes Figueira during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier this month. Photograph:Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

A vendor shows caps for sale of the Brazilian presidential candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro. Photograph: Sergio Lima / AFP via Getty Images

Queiroz quickly disappeared from view after the story broke in 2018, by which time Flávio had been elected to Brazil’s senate. Queiroz was eventually found by police in a house owned by the Bolsonaro family’s lawyer.

State prosecutors alleged money from the scheme was laundered by the rapid-fire buying and selling of apartments by Flávio and his wife, often in cash, as well as through a confectionery shop they owned.

Prosecutors also claimed some of the money was laundered through companies controlled by Adriano. After his father became president, the investigation into the rachadinha scheme was controversially halted by supreme court justice Dias Toffoli. Shortly afterwards Flávio helped bury an effort in congress to investigate corruption in the higher courts.

Though the rachadinha and other cases were extensively covered in Brazil’s media, Flávio and the wider Bolsonaro family have maintained their grip on a large enough block of voters to prevent the emergence of an alternative force on the right. Political analysts say this is in part due to their expert operation of a highly partisan alternative media universe of messaging apps, social media channels and an army of influencers that now rivals the reach of Brazil’s traditional media gatekeepers.

“This ecosystem now gives the Bolsonaros a filter that ensures information reaches their voters in an already highly tribalised form. It is difficult for [outside] information to penetrate it and when it does people simply refuse to believe it,” says Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist whose new book, The Country Divided, tracks recent changes in Brazil’s electorate that explain its current polarised scenario.

Flávio also stands to benefit from the latest developments in the long-running Banco Master corruption scandal. For months his campaign was dogged by his own involvement in the affair, caused by the collapse of a bank revealing Brazil’s biggest ever financial fraud.

[ Hold on to your hat: the scandal turning Brazil’s election upside downOpens in new window ]

Initially Flávio denied knowing Master’s owner, Daniel Vorcaro. But later he was forced to admit he had solicited and received the equivalent of millions of euro from the fraudster. Flávio says the money was not for him but a biopic of his father. Yet the funds have not been properly accounted for, despite his pledge to do so.

Protesters hold a banner reading 'Moraes Out' in Brasilia. Photograph: Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro take part in a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier this month. Photograph: Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

Now as the election campaign enters its final stretch, the Master scandal has shifted to focus on Alexandre de Moraes, the supreme court justice who led the investigation into the 2022 coup attempt that resulted in the jailing of Flávio’s father.

A hero to many on the left for leading the resistance to the coup attempt, Moraes is fiercely resisting efforts to investigate his own links to Vorcaro.

Two of his staunchest allies on the court are Lula’s most recent nominees. After this group of justices on Tuesday blocked efforts by their colleagues to investigate Moraes’s conduct, Flávio sought to link Lula to this pro-Moraes faction on the court. “[W]e are seeing this rotten system reveal itself before the eyes of the entire nation,” he claimed in a video released shortly after the session ended.

The video though made no reference to evidence from Tuesday’s session of how justice André Mendonça, appointed by Bolsonaro senior, sought to keep secret Flávio’s murky dealings with the fraudster Vorcaro for as long as possible.

It is a selective take in keeping with the Bolsonaros’ entire political career.

“They know very well how to practice demagoguery and they know it works,” says Rio sociologist Luiz Eduardo Soares. Whether it will work enough to elevate a second member of the family to the presidency will be tested next month.

[ Lula’s last lap: Brazil enters a fraught election yearOpens in new window ]