Ian Bailey attacked by three men near his flat in West Cork

Ian Bailey, the chief suspect in the investigation into the 1996 murder of French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has been attacked by three men who kicked him in the head and left him lying on the side of the road.

Mr Bailey (65) posted details of the assault, which happened near his flat in Bantry in West Cork late on Wednesday evening, in a TikTok video where he can be seen with a cut to the bridge of his nose, sounding shaken and distressed.

Speaking very slowly, Mr Bailey tells in the video how he was due to meet a number of people by appointment when he was attacked by three men who pulled up in a car, got out and kicked him a number of times in the head.

“Nuacht, this eve was attacked by three langers from Cork City, attacked me .. left me a bit battered and bloodied, reported the matter to AGS (An Garda Siochana),” said Mr Bailey in a message posted with the TikTok video.

It’s understood that Mr Bailey has contacted gardaí in Bantry in relation to the assault and it’s believed he is due to make a formal statement of complaint to investigators in the coming days.