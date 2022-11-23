Man killed in Cabinteely road incident

Johnstown Road in Cabinteely remained closed on Tuesday night for Garda forensic collision investigators to complete an examination of the scene. Local diversions were put in place.

A man in his 60s has been killed after being hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle in south Dublin.

The incident, involving the vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred on the Johnstown Road in Cabinteely on Tuesday at 7.10pm.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are investigating the circumstances.

In a statement, they said the body of the pedestrian was removed to the mortuary at St Vincent’s University Hospital. The male driver of the four-wheel drive, who is in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

Witnesses have been asked to come forward, as have any road users who may have camera footage from the Johnstown Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-6665400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any other station.