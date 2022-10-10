Third man arrested over fatal attack at Tralee funeral

Thomas Dooley, died after an incident in a graveyard in Tralee on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault of Thomas Dooley (43) during a funeral at a graveyard in Co Kerry last Wednesday.

He is being questioned at Tralee Garda station over the death of the father-of-seven.

This is the third arrest made as part of the investigation.

On Saturday, a man was remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Mr Dooley.

READ MORE

Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court on Saturday in relation to the killing of his first cousin,.

The accused is charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, who was also his brother-in-law, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

Det Sgt Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station said that the accused replied “no comment” when the charge was put to him.

The deceased man’s brother, Patrick Dooley, has also been charged with the murder. The 35-year-old, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, was charged at Kenmare District Court on Friday and remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday. The court heard that Patrick Dooley replied to the charge: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way — that is all I have to say.”