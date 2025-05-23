Siptu renews push for recognition at several large plants in pharma and medical device sectors

Siptu is pushing for recognition at plants operated by multinationals in the pharma and medical device sectors. Photograph: Getty Images

Siptu says it will step up efforts to win recognition at a number of plants operated by well-known multinationals in the pharma and medical device sectors with senior officials suggesting there has been increased interest in representation since US President Donald Trump’s various moves on tariffs which have generated increased uncertainty among employees.

Members of the union at the AbbVie plant in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork have been engaged in a work to rule for the past week in pursuit of collective bargaining rights and Siptu manufacturing divisional organiser, Neil McGowan, said the union was also renewing efforts to gain recognition at plants operated by DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Eli Lilly, Boston Scientific, Steris AST and Servier.

In a majority of instances, the union has already been through the process set out under Section 20 of the Industrial Relations Act 1969 in an effort to gain negotiating rights but has not succeeded in reaching agreement with management.

In six of the seven cases, including AbbVie, the Labour Court recommended the employers engage with the unions on pay and other issues but such recommendations are not enforceable.

“We didn’t achieve the outcomes we’d been seeking previously but in the context of the Adequate Minimum Wage Directive, we’d be a bit more optimistic now. Hopefully the mood music has changed a bit around collective bargaining.”

He said the situation was particularly frustrating in cases like AbbVie because the union is recognised in other plants operated by the company, including the former Allergan facility in Westport.

Similarly, Stryker and Johnson & Johnson engage with the union, which most commonly represents general operatives, at some of their facilities but not others. In most cases, the different policies are the result of plants changing hands and firms continuing with practices already in place.

“We do bargain with AbbVie because they bought Allergan in Co Mayo and we have a reasonable relationship with them so you’d hope that would impact on the dynamic as well,” said Mr McGowan.

He says the mood of the union’s members had hardened somewhat in recent months over pay increases and “there’s a real determination among the membership there to get on the pitch and start collectively bargaining”.

He said the current action at the plant would continue for another week or so after which consideration would be given to how to proceed.

Siptu-organised groups at all the plants have, meanwhile, made submissions to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment consultation on the action plan the Government is required to draw up under the terms of the Adequate Minimum Wage directive before the end of the year. About 80 submissions are understood to have been received in all.

AbbVie was approached for comment.