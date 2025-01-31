Work

Civil Service remote working: how often do you work in the office? Have you been asked to come in more frequently?

Fórsa says Department of Social Protection staff and some staff in Department of Finance have been instructed to increase number of office workdays

have your say remote work
The Department of Social Protection has told staff that from February, personnel will have to spend a minimum of two days per week in the workplace. Illustration: Paul Scott
Fri Jan 31 2025 - 12:04

The Government is seeking to have staff in parts of the Civil Service return more frequently to the office.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning