Mental health issues should be a greater priority in workplaces - report

Better working environments and measures aimed at the prevention of mental health issues could have significant beneficial effects for workers, employers and the State, according to research co-authored by two University College Cork (UCC) academics.

Published in the Lancet, the paper cites evidence that about 15 per cent of working age adults suffer from mental health issues of some kind with depression, anxiety and substance abuse the most common conditions.

The prevalence of particular conditions tends to vary according to factors including age and gender, with depressive disorders, for instance, found to be more likely to affect women while substance abuse is more common among men.

Mental health conditions are more common among those in less well-paid or more marginal employment, it is suggested, and those who suffer these health challenges “face issues regarding job retention, unemploy­ment, potential for discrimination, and impaired quality of life”.

In the paper, titled Work-related Causes of Mental Health Conditions and Interventions for their Improvement in Workplaces, the authors, including Dr Birgit Greiner and Professor Ella Arensman of UCC’s school of public health, draw on the findings of 1,242 previous studies published between 2017-2021.

They say the evidence from this “umbrella review” suggests that issues including bullying, long working hours, job insecurity and high levels of workplace pressure all contribute to elevated levels of mental health issues.

The research cites figures that suggest more than $1 trillion in productivity is lost every year due to mental health issues. It also suggests that for workers, the problem can lead to significant loss of income which can prompt further problems, while employers suffer loss of productivity and other costs and the government is ultimately required to provide various supports to those impacted.

The authors point to one report which suggested up to one-third of mental health related illnesses could be prevented by addressing adverse working conditions across society but suggest too much emphasis is currently put on managing individual cases as they arise.

They suggest the situation could be improved through prevention by positive interventions in the workplace with better regulation and government supports for employers.

Better training for managers and greater awareness on the part of GPs, nurses and other medical professionals of causational factors when assessing patients with mental health issues are among their other recommendations.

These, the authors say, are in broadly line with the World Health Organisation’s Guidelines on Mental Health at Work, which were published late last year.

“Work-related mental health is an issue of society and public health importance,” says Prof Arensman, head of UCC’s school of public health and chief scientist at the National Suicide Research Foundation. “We know burnout and distress are common, particularly within the healthcare sector, leading to difficulties in attracting new workers, their retention and turnover.”

The pandemic, Prof Arensman suggests, gave rise to some very positive initiatives in the area of employee wellbeing but organisations now need to build on these.

“Interventions must include the prevention of mental health problems along with helping affected individuals regardless of cause. They must also include the proactive promotion of positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery.”

Dr Greiner adds: “We know mental health problems and disorders are common in our working population. Workplaces have huge potential to influence mental health by promoting the positive aspects of work and providing safe, non-discriminatory support for those showing signs of mental health problems.

“Modifying psychosocial working conditions is key. Workplace mental health should be made a collective concern at all levels of an organisation.”