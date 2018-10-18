Western Digital’s Irish tax bill, Barchester bidders, and Dublin Port’s results

Western Digital, a Nasdaq-listed Silicon Valley data storage giant, is challenging a $516 million (€449 million) tax bill from US authorities over its alleged use of Irish subsidiaries in its global tax planning. Mark Paul has all the details

Asian investors are among up to a dozen parties circling Barchester Healthcare, the UK care homes group co-owned by businessmen Dermot Desmond, JP McManus and John Magnier that was put up for sale earlier this year with a £2.5 billion (€2.8 billion) price tag. Joe Brennan reports

As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, latest trade and passenger figures for Dublin Port are something of a mixed bag and highlight the impactof Brexit on the number of visitors coming here.

In her weekly column, Karlin Lillington remembers Microsoft low profile co-founder Paul Allen, who died this week.

