Virtual trade mission to involve hundreds of Irish businesses

Hundreds of meetings are to take place on Wednesday between Irish suppliers and multinationals operating in pharma, medtech, ICT and other sectors as part of a trade mission organised by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

This year’s “global sourcing” event will take place virtually for the first time and aims to create business opportunities for Irish-owned companies with multinational companies based in the Republic.

More than 330 pre-arranged one-to-one meetings are scheduled to take place virtually between 162 Irish suppliers and 50 multinationals.

‘Global ambition’

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said helping Irish companies to grow and scale is a “big focus” for Enterprise Ireland and working with foreign-owned multinational companies “provides an important route to market for businesses with global ambition”.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “For the multinational companies, there’s the benefits of flexible service, a client-focused approach and security of supply. For indigenous firms, it offers the prospect of accessing global multinational corporation supply chains.

“The wider benefits of this integrated approach include substantial benefit to local economies across Ireland and its value in promoting Ireland as a welcoming pro-business destination.”