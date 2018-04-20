Southwest aftermath: Ryanair says all engines comply with rules

Ryanair has confirmed that all 70 of its aircraft with the same engine as the Southwest Airlines flight that recently suffered from disastrous engine failure have been inspected and are in full compliance with safety requirements.

On Tuesday Southwest Airlines flight 1380 made an emergency landing on the back of an engine failure. The engine in question, a CFM56-7B developed by GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, is one of the most common in the industry with around 30,000 produced since 1980.

Checks or actions

“If any further checks or actions are required following the incident in the USA then these will be promptly and fully complied with, as is our policy,” a Ryanair spokesman told The Irish Times.

He said that that inspections had found full compliance with engine-maker CFM’s directives and those of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Separately, the company is due to take delivery of a new Boeing 737-700 this evening in a direct eight-hour flight from Seattle. This is one of 30 aircraft being delivered this year as the budget airline plans for traffic to increase to 200 million customers annually by 2024.