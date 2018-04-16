Ryanair eyes cultured makeover with National Gallery link-up

The National Gallery of Ireland has agreed a deal with Ryanair, with the Irish airline signing on as one of its corporate partners.

Ryanair will depart from its usual fondness of blue and yellow in an effort to support fine art and help the gallery on Merrion Square in Dublin invest in its programmes and collections.

“The support from Ryanair allows the gallery to host world-class exhibitions as well as to invest more in its permanent collection and public engagement programme,” said Gabrielle Murphy, the National Gallery’s director of development. “As a corporate partner, Ryanair will enjoy a range of benefits for its staff, the opportunity to attend exciting behind-the-scenes visits and private tours, as well as the chance to hold its own events at the gallery.”

Robin Kiely, the airline’s head of communications, said the agreement would allow the company support “one of Ireland’s leading institutions of cultural importance”.

In November last year the gallery signed aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital as its first premium sponsor while it also enlisted companies to sponsor individual exhibitions. The insurer Zurich last year co-operated with the gallery on an exhibition of paintings by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer.