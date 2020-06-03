Ryanair forecasts ‘minimal traffic’ in June as restrictions remain across Europe

Ryanair carried 70,000 passengers across the group in May, a 99.5 per cent fall on the same period last year, the company said as it forecasted minimal traffic this month.

The airline operated just 701 scheduled flights in the month, including several rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU governments.

The company noted that it expects “minimal traffic in June” as a result of flight bans and restrictions across the EU.

The company’s rolling annual traffic to the end of May stood at 121 million, a 17 per cent fall on the same period last year.

The company’s subsidiary, Lauda, carried no passengers in the month.