Norwegian Air cancels US routes from Cork and Shannon

Budget airline Norwegian Air International has cancelled its flights from Cork and Shannon to Rhode Island in the United States from November to March due to a lack of demand.

The Scandinavian-owned airline began flying between the Republic and Providence, Rhode Island, last summer, offering seats from €99 one way, something Cork Airport described at the time as a “new chapter” in its history.

A Norwegian spokesman said the decision to suspend the winter schedule on the Providence routes was taken following a “comprehensive review” of its services. The Edinburgh-Providence route was also suspended for “the quieter winter period due to lower demand”.

The spokesman said there was “stronger passenger demand” in the Providence routes over the summer period and flights would continue through until October. The routes will continue to be assessed ahead of confirmation of the 2019 schedule.

Despite the cancellation of the Providence routes, Norwegian is to expand its Shannon to New York service to four flights per week for the winter period.

“This is an increase of two flights per week over the same season last year and an increase of one flight per week over the current summer 2018 schedule,” said Shannon Group managing director Andrew Murphy.

“We are very pleased that the popular New York service has been expanded for this winter and shows the demand for the destination,” Mr Murphy said.

“The seasonal suspension of Providence is disappointing but is in line with other Irish and international airports which have seen similar reductions. Overall we have grown our annual transatlantic capacity with Norwegian substantially for summer 2018. This announcement for winter sees us maintaining similar capacity to last year, albeit with a change in the destination mix.”

Route opportunities

Cork Airport head of communications Kevin Cullinane told Cork’s RedFM that the airport is in talks with various airlines about establishing other transatlantic services from the airport.

“Norwegian is one airline we are speaking to and obviously our route development people are in discussions with a number of other transatlantic carriers in to other opportunities in US and Canada,” Mr Cullinane said.

“So hopefully those discussions will come to fruition this year and we can see an expansion of transatlantic services out of Cork where we can show there is proven demand and that can be met by the supply of an airline.”

Norwegian has floated the idea of a route from Cork to New York, but there are concerns over the length of the runway.

The airline, led by chief executive Bjorn Kjos, warned last month of a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss, and said it would raise cash amid higher oil prices and fluctuating currencies.

It said first-quarter pre-tax loss would come in at 2.6 billion crowns, versus a 1.8 billion crown loss in the same period last year, and that fuel expenses were 12 per cent higher than anticipated so far this year.

Tourism blow

The suspension of the Providence routes is a blow to Cork and Shannon, which welcomed the anticipated boost for tourism in the region when the flights were announced last year.

Cork Airport managing director Niall McCarthy had hailed the introduction of the Cork-Providence route, saying it marked a “new chapter” in the airport’s history.

“With the chill winds of Brexit looming, tourism diversification is critically important to maintaining our strong regional economy and the US is a key growth market for the south of Ireland now and going forward,” he said at the time.