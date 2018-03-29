Booze-free beer to feature on Ryanair menu

Booze-free beer, protein bars and designer vodka all feature on Ryanair’s new menu.

The airline said on Thursday that it has added a number of premium products to its “Getaway Café” menu, the inflight food and drink that it offers passengers.

Latest additions include Heineken 0.0, the alcohol-free version of the Dutch lager. Ryanair says that it is the first airline to offer this on its flights.

The Getaway Café menu will also feature Grey Goose - the fashionable premium-brand vodka - and Hendrick’s Gin.

Travellers will also be able to buy protein bars, which they can wash down with Ufit protein drinks, assuming that they don’t opt for the Grey Goose or Heineken 0.0.