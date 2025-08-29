UN considers bigger mission in Haiti to fight gangs

Police officers from Kenya serving with the multinational security support mission in Haiti. Photograph: Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times

The United Nations Security Council began talks on Friday on a draft resolution for Haiti to bolster and expand a struggling international force fighting armed gangs that have largely taken control of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Known as the multinational security support mission, the Kenyan-led force has struggled with a shortage of personnel and funding, and has made little headway in recovering gang-held territory or controlling key transit routes.

The draft resolution, put forward by the United States and Panama, aims to transition the MSS into a so-called “gang suppression force” led by a “standing group” of representatives from the nations that have so far contributed personnel, plus the US and Canada.

These are Kenya, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Just under 1,000 personnel, mostly Kenyan, are currently deployed – fewer than half the 2,500 troops the mission had hoped for after early commitments surpassed 3,100.

The new force would authorise a deployment of up to 5,500 personnel.

Like the security support mission, the anti-gang force would be supplied through voluntary contributions.

The draft resolution did not say how it would address the current mission’s challenges, but set out more structure for receiving and administering funding and supplies.

It calls on the Organisation of American States – a regional diplomatic body – to follow up on declarations of support with a “targeted support package” including rations, transport, tents, communications equipment and defence stores.

It would also establish a UN office in Port-au-Prince to provide “full logistical support” for rations, fuel, medical services, ground transportation and surveillance from drones.

The current mission was authorised in October 2023, but the first few hundred Kenyan police did not deploy to Haiti until June 2024. Its mandate was renewed a year later, and that is set to expire on October 2nd.

The anti-gang force would also have a 12-month authorisation to “take all necessary measures to carry out its mandate”, similar to the security mission.

Haitian leaders have repeatedly called for more help to fight gangs that have killed thousands and pushed 1.3 million people from their homes, including requesting the force become a UN peacekeeping mission.

Past UN missions in Haiti, after the overthrow of the president and an earthquake, resulted in a sexual abuse scandal and cholera epidemic that killed more than 9,000 people.

Haiti’s national police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Haiti’s presidential office told Reuters it would await the official resolution while the UN security mission’s spokesperson Jack Ombaka said the force was still looking at the model.

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia. – Reuters