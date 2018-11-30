Marriott says personal data on 500m customers at risk in massive breach

The world’s biggest hotel company Marriott International said on Friday the personal details of up to 500 million guests were at risk as a result of a massive data breach that had been going on since 2014.

The Shelbourne hotel in Dublin is managed by Marriott International while the Westin Hotel in the capital is part of the Marriott-owned Starwood chain

Marriott said its Starwood Hotels & Resorts guest reservation database had been the victim of a “security incident” and had been unlawfully accessed. The database contained the reservation details of up to 500m guests, of which around 327 million records listed details including some combination of the person’s name, phone number and passport number among other things.

“For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates,” said Marriott in a statement.

The hotel chain said it had not been able to rule out the possibility that information needed to decrypt payment card numbers were taken.

Afternoon tea at the Shelbourne.

Marriott said it had only become aware of the breach in September this year, when it was alerted by an internal security tool regarding an attempt to access the Starwood database in the US.

However, during the course of its internal investigation the hotel chain said it had learned “that there had been unauthorised access to the Starwood network since 2014.” Marriott bought the Starwood chain in 2016 for $13.6 billion (€12billion ). The Westin in Dublin is part of the Starwood chain.

Marriott said it had determined the extent of the problem on November 19, following which it had notified law enforcement. The company said it was working with its insurance providers and expected to disclose costs related to the incident in due course, but said it did not anticipate the breach to “impact its long term financial health.”

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018