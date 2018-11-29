Hostelworld plots ‘modest’ earnings growth in 2019

Hostelworld expects modest earnings growth next year as it invests in new initiatives identified as part of a strategic revue into the business by its recently appointed chief executive.

In a trading update on Thursday, the online booking company said a revenue showed that it is “ideally positioned” to provide solutions to the “unique needs of the hostelling industry”.

Investment in core customer acquisition and platform enhancements can deliver a return to growth, the company said.

While Hostelworld intends to improve its prospects, like-for-like bookings this year is likely to be flat, given “expected declines in our supporting brands”.

“We are operating in an attractive and growing market, with a strong and trusted brand, providing relevant and valuable customers to the hostel sector,” said chief executive Gary Morrison, who was appointed in June 2018.

“We will invest in our core products, platform and capabilities as we strive to improve the hostelling experience for travellers and enhance our technology offering for the benefit of our core hostel partners.”

The strategy review found that Hostelworld’s core platform lacked investment and, as a result, it will be the focus of a longer term investment strategy.

Next year, the business plans to improve the booking experience for users and provide unique hostel content. Growth and investment in the company will be self funding from existing resources.

Headquartered in Dublin, Hostelworld will host a capital markets day for analysts this afternoon.