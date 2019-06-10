Loganair in discussion to agree codeshare with Aer Lingus

Scottish regional carrier Loganair is in discussions with Aer Lingus to come to an arrangement whereby both could publish and market each other’s flights.

The arrangement, known as a codeshare, is a common one in the aviation industry which means that customers of Loganair, for example, could effectively start their journey on a Loganair flight and continue onto Aer Lingus’s transatlantic network.

The move comes as the Scottish carrier gears up to launch flights from Carlisle Lake District Airport to Dublin from next month. It will also fly from the airport to Belfast and London Southend.

A spokesman told The Irish Times that the carrier hopes to have a codeshare agreement with Aer Lingus active by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Carlisle Airport is owned and operated by the Stobart Group, which until recently competed directly with Loganair through its regional airline business.

However, Stobart has effectively reduced its interest in the regional air business by selling a large portion of its stake to a consortium set up in 2018 to acquire British regional airline Flybe.

Stobart, along with Virgin Atlantic and Cyprus Capital Partners, founded the consortium. Stobart and Virgin control 30 per cent of the business while Cyprus holds 40 per cent.

Loganair has also been part of a recent wave of consolidation in the UK’s regional airline business. It stepped in to save a series of routes following the collapse of FlyBMI, including the Derry to Glasgow route.

Separately, the 57-year-old airline headquartered in Glasgow Airport is one of two carriers operating out of Donegal Airport, from where it also flies to Glasgow.

The reopening of Carlisle Airport, after more than 25 years without a scheduled commercial flight, will take place on July 4th and tickets for Loganair’s flights to Dublin start from £44.99 (€50.77).