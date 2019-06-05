Bombardier close to sale of regional jet business

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy Bombardier’s CRJ aircraft business. Bombardier’s Belfast plant designs and makes the centre fuselage for three of the CRJ regional jets.

The comment followed a report by Air Current that Mitsubishi Heavy was in advanced negotiations with Bombardier and that an announcement could come as soon as the Paris Air Show, which starts June 17th, if a deal is finalised.

Mitsubishi Heavy said by email that it was in discussions but that no decision had been made.

The Canadian planemaker has said it is aiming to make a decision on the future of its money-losing CRJ regional jet programme this year.

The company is exploring “all strategic options” for the programme including a potential sale, Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told Reuters in January. Last month, the Canadian business said its plants in Belfast and Morocco were up for sale. The company employs close to 4,000 in the North.

The CRJ talks come amid a legal challenge between the two companies.

The Montreal-based company sued Mitsubishi Heavy unit Mitsubishi Aircraft last year, alleging that former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help with the development and certification of the company’s new MRJ regional jet.

Counter suit

In a counter suit, Mitsubishi said Bombardier had tried to coerce it and Seattle-based Aerospace Testing Engineering & Certification (AeroTEC) to sign no-poach agreements that would stop them from hiring Bombardier’s employees.

Mitsubishi’s regional jet programme has been delayed by several years, with first customer ANA Holdings now expecting delivery in 2020 rather than in 2013 as originally planned. – Reuters