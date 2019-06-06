Greening of aircraft still in realm of blue-sky thinking

Avolon chief says his aircraft will be powered by fossil fuels for another 20 to 30 years

Pictured last year at the official launch of Avolon’s new global head office in Ballsbridge were Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, John Higgins, Avolon’s president and chief commericial officer, and Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon’s chief executive. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

Pictured last year at the official launch of Avolon’s new global head office in Ballsbridge were Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, John Higgins, Avolon’s president and chief commericial officer, and Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon’s chief executive. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

 

Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery was a guest this week of the Irish Times podcast Inside Business to discuss Project i, a white paper he has developed on how Ireland might establish itself as a global start-up hub.

Following months of research, a 60-page document was produced with recommendations across six headings, including culture, education and funding.

Slattery is hoping to kick-start a debate on the steps that need to be taken to foster entrepreneurship to create an ecosystem in which start-ups here can thrive and become global leaders in their chosen fields.

Within the past nine years, Avolon has established itself as the third biggest lessor globally with a portfolio of about 500 owned aircraft.

These aircraft currently guzzle fossil fuels, which is unsustainable long term as the agenda on climate change gains momentum. Ryanair’s decision to publish data this week on its carbon dioxide emissions is evidence of that.

Slattery noted that Avolon owns the youngest fleet in the world, meaning it produces the lowest emissions among its peers, relatively speaking. “We are going to try an maintain that particular agenda,” he said, adding that it wanted to be “emissions neutral on a global basis”.

“There’s no question in my mind that there’ll be carbon tax for airlines and rightly so. Avolon will take a leadership role to make sure we’re in the forefront of that,” he added.

However, the day when Avolon’s aircraft might be powered by something other than fossil fuels is still some time off. “There’s a lot of work going on with the different manufacturers on a variety of scenarios but as I look out and see the technology . . . it’s probably 20 or 30 years away.

“We could probably build an electric-powered airplane that could fly four or six people but to build an electric-powered airplane that could fly 500 or 600 people is still way beyond the current technology capabilities because the size of the batteries are so big. The battery technologies still have to advance.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.