Hainan Airlines to begin Dublin-Beijing flights on June 12th

China’s Hainan Airlines will begin its long-anticipated Dublin-Beijing flights on June 12th.

The carrier signalled earlier this year that it would begin flying from Dublin Airport to China’s capital in June.

Hainan confirmed on Tuesday that it will launch the service on June 12th. There will be four flights a-week, two will be direct to Beijing while two will stop over at Edinburgh, Scotland.

The direct flights will be the first of their kind to mainland China from the Republic.

Direct Dublin-Beijing flights will be on Tuesday and Saturdays while the services including the Edinburgh stopover will be on Thursdays and Sundays.

Hainan confirmed that launch date at a reception in the Irish Embassy in Beijing attended by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and representatives from Dublin and Beijing airports and Tourism Ireland.

Mr Coveney predicted that the service would prove “transformational” in relations between China and Ireland.

Bao Qifa, Hainan Airlines chairman, said that the route would stimulate the development of Sino-Irish relations.

Cathay Pacific is due to being flying from Dublin to Hong Kong on June 1st, less than two weeks before Hainan’s launch.

James Ginns, Cathay’s general manager Europe, said recently that the airline was encouraged by the advance bookings for the service.

Hainan is part of HNA, the same group that owns Irish aircraft lessor, Avolon.