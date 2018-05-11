VW recalls 2,000 new Polos in Ireland over rear seatbelt issue

Volkswagen is recalling its new Polo model due to an issue with the rear seatbelt. It’s estimated the recall will affect 2,000 cars in the Republic.

The company said the recall concerned a technical issue where the rear left seatbelt could be unintentionally released in some rare situations, for example during a fast lane change when the vehicle had five passengers on board.

In a statement it said: “There is the possibility that in rare situations (eg sudden quick lane changes with five passengers on board) and when the rear center seat and the rear left seat are occupied at the same time, the left seat belt lock could be unintentionally released.”

The firm said it would be in contact with owners in the next few weeks and customers will receive a letter so as to plan an appointment with a Volkswagen service partner. “The check, as well as the implementation of the redesigned belt lock fixture will be free of charge,” the firm said.