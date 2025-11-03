Ryanair profits top €2.5bn after 42% rise

Ryanair profits topped €2.5 billion in the six months to the end of September. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Ryanair profits rose 42 per cent to €2.54 billion in the six months to the end of September, the airline said on Monday.

Passenger numbers at the Irish carrier rose 3 per cent to a record 119 million over the six month period, the first half of the group’s financial year.

Profit after tax climbed 42 per cent to €2.54 billion from €1.79 billion during six months ended September 2024.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive, said revenues grew 13 per cent to €9.82 billion.

He pointed out that fares rose 13 per cent allowing the airline to claw back a dip in ticket prices during the same period last year.

Traffic for the 12 months to the end of March next year is expected to grow by more than 3 per cent to 207 million passengers, Mr O’Leary predicted.

He added that it remained too early to provide “meaningful” full year profit guidance.

“We do, however, cautiously expect to recover all of last years 7 per cent full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in full-year 2026,“ he said.