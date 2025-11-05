South Dublin house with full planning for 10 apartments seeks €1.3m

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €1.3 million for Beechpark House, a period property in the South Dublin suburb of Blackrock with full planning permission for conversion into 10 apartments.

Located just off the N11, and approximately 8km south of St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre, the property forms part of the existing Beechwood Court estate, which mainly comprises a mix of apartments and houses.

Tom O’Brien of Nephin Energy on the importance of gas, the potential of biomethane, and whether our energy bills will come down Listen | 38:22

Beechpark House is a Regency-style three-storey property believed to have been built in the early 19th century. Externally, the building has bow-fronted elevations with large sash windows. The property is a protected structure with a gross internal floor area of 928.4sq m (9,992sq ft) and sits on a 0.28-hectare (0.69-acre) site.

Planning permission was granted in June 2022 to subdivide the building into five one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments, each with its own designated car parking space to the front of the house.