Hainan Airlines launches non-stop Dublin to Shenzhen route

Hainan Airlines Holding plans to launch non-stop service between Shenzhen in China and Dublin on February 25th, 2019.

The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a spacious cabin layout.

Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system, and every passenger will be served offerings from both western and oriental cuisines.

International routes

In addition, the use of portable electronic devices on board will be allowed.

The Dublin-Shenzhen route is Hainan Airlines’ second direct route between mainland China and Ireland following the launch of the Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing route, as well as the airline’s third international route launched from Shenzhen this year.

Hainan currently operates more than 10 international routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brisbane, Brussels, Madrid, Oakland, Osaka, Tel Aviv, Vancouver and Zurich as well as other destinations.

– PA