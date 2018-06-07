Go-Ahead to create 425 jobs in Dublin in €8.5m investment

The bus company that won a contract last year to run 24 routes in Dublin will create 425 jobs and invest €8.5 million in its Irish operation as it gears up to roll out the service in September.

Go-Ahead Ireland, a private bus company which mainly operates bus and rail divisions in the UK, is planning to hire 350 bus drivers as well as engineers, maintenance support and mechanics.

“Since being awarded the contract to run 24 of the existing Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area bus routes by the National Transport Authority (NTA) last august, we have been building our Dublin operation in preparation for a phased rollout commencing September 2018,” said Ed Wills, managing director of Go-Ahead Ireland.

The bulk of the new employees will be bus drivers, who can expect to earn up to €32,000 per annum “with opportunities for further earnings with overtime”.

The company says it will also cover the cost of bus driver training.

In addition to the new jobs, the €8.5 million investment will be spread across areas such as driver training and depot fit out. The operation will be based in a purpose-built depot in Ballymount.

Preferred supplier

Go-Ahead’s Ireland division is owned by the Go-Ahead Group plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange.

In August 2017, the NTA selected the group as its preferred supplier to take over 24 existing public service obligation bus routes. In March 2018, it was awarded the contract to operate six Dublin commuter bus routes.

“These 425 new jobs and the €8.5 million investment being made by Go-Ahead Ireland is a very significant development for public transport in Ireland. I welcome both,” said the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

“As public transport usage increases the partnership Government remains committed to working with experienced companies who understand the sector and are eager to invest in its future to the benefit of all.”

Go-Ahead’s buses are designed to accommodate wheelchairs and buggies and have USB chargers and wifi available across its fleet. The fleet being used in Ireland will consist of buses between one- and four-years-old.