Air Canada commences new routes from Ireland

Air Canada has commenced flying from Dublin to Montreal and Shannon to Toronto.

The carrier announced the introduction of the new routes last year.

The Dublin to Montreal route will be operated by Air Canada’s newest single-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX 8, with four flights per week until mid-October.

Air Canada also inaugurated its non-stop seasonal service between Shannon and Toronto at the weekend. The route will also be operated by the Boeing 737 Max 8.

The airline has 61 firm orders for the 737 MAX. They are to be delivered by 2021, with 18 due to enter the fleet by the end of 2018.