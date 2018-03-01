Global aviation safety improved in 2017

Aviation safety across the world improved during 2017. There were six accidents with 19 fatalities, according to the International Aviation Transport Authority (IATA), compared with an average 10.8 annual accidents in the previous five years. Aviation safety across the world improved last year, according to the latest IATA figures.

There were six fatal accidents with 19 fatalities among passengers and crew in 2017, compared with an average of 10.8 fatal accidents and approximately 315 fatalities per year in the previous five-year period.

“2017 was a very good year for aviation safety. Some 4.1 billion travellers flew safely on 41.8 million flights. We saw improvements in nearly all key metrics - globally and in most regions,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and chief executive.

But he said the industry was still determined to make air travel even safer.

“In 2017 there were incidents and accidents that we will learn from through the investigation process, just as we will learn from the recent tragedies in Russia and Iran, ” he said. “Complementing that knowledge are insights we can gain from the millions of flights that operate safety. Data from these operations is powering the development of predictive analytics that will eventually enable us to eliminate the conditions that can lead to accidents. The industry knows that every fatality is a tragedy. Our common goal is for every flight to take off and land safely.”

Singapore levies

Singapore’s award-winning airport Changi is going to have a major extension, and IATA is not too happy that passengers are being levied in advance to fund the redevelopment. The airport had 62.2 million passengers last year and is expected to have substantial growth this year. The airport is planning on levying passengers the equivalent of about €8 for using the airport. When completed the airport will be double in size and deal with up to 135 million passengers a year.

When it comes to male and female business travellers it seems women save their companies more by being prepared for trips. On average, women book travel at least two days in advance of men. Procrastinators can cost companies big money buying pricey last-minute flights, according to fortune.com.