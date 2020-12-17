Dublin and Cork airports will offer €50m in incentives to airlines next year

Dublin and Cork airports say they will refund up to €50 million in charges to airlines next year in a bid to boost travel from both.

Covid-19 restrictions have sent passenger numbers at the airports tumbling by close to 80 per cent.

DAA, the State company responsible for the two airports, said on Thursday that it would offer discounts to airlines tied to the number of passengers they bring in next year.

From March 28th next year to March 26th, 2022, DAA will halve Dublin Airport passenger charges for any airline that, in any three-month period, carries 50 per cent of the travellers it flew during the same quarter in 2019/20.

Above 70%

If it carries more than 70 per cent, then all passengers above that number will be free.

“If Dublin Airport’s airline customers from 2019 carried 80 per cent of their passenger total from last year in 2021/22, Dublin Airport will be rebating €50 million worth of airport charges,” a statement said.