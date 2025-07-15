Cityjet has until next month to secure rescue

Troubled airline Cityjet has until mid-August to secure a rescue deal after the High Court extended an order protecting the carrier from creditors on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn extended the court’s protection and the appointment of joint examiners Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of specialist firm, Interpath Advisory, to August 16th.

Lawyers for the examiners told Mr Justice Quinn that the matter was “quite complex” and likely to take the full 100 days that the law allows to engineer a rescue deal.

Mr Wallace and Mr O’Leary indicated shortly after their initial appointment in May that they were in talks to possible investors in the airline, which provides aircraft and crews to SAS and Lufthansa to fly regional routes in Europe.

Cityjet sought protection and the appointment of examiners in May after hitting difficulty paying creditors.

However, an independent report on its finances said that the business had a reasonable prospect of survival if it were placed in examinership, as the rescue process is called.

Examinership allows court appointed examiners up to 100 days to devise a rescue plan for a troubled company.

The court provisionally listed the issue for hearing on August 14th.