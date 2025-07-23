Search-and-rescue hangar approved for Weston Airport

A rendering of what the proposed Weston Airport search and rescue hangar would look like.

Weston Airport, part-owned by Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison, has been granted permission to build a new search-and-rescue (SAR) hangar.

Following an appeal, including objections from locals, An Bord Pleanála ratified the local council’s decision to grant permission for the new infrastructure despite a recommendation from their inspector to reject the planning.

The proposed hangar will serve to house the Bristow-operated Dublin search and rescue team, which has been relocated to Weston Airport from Dublin Airport. Hugh Dooley has the details.

A €9.4 billion tax and spending package will form the foundation of the upcoming budget, the Government said on Tuesday in the Summer Economic Statement (SES).

Still, the Coalition warned it may have to “recalibrate” its strategy, reducing the size of the overall package, if there is a “deterioration in the tariff landscape” over the coming months.

Budget 2026 will include additional spending of €7.9 billion – an increase of 7.3 per cent annually, and well above the Government’s 5 per cent spending rule – and tax cuts amounting to €1.5 billion, writes Ian Curran.

David McWilliams on how ‘big incentives’ to build could save Dublin city Listen | 36:51

The big questions arising from the Summer Economic Statement will, however, be about spending, writes Cliff Taylor in his analysis. Restoring control on day-to-day spending will be a big challenge.

And if the budget numbers tighten, then the State will face the choice of borrowing to finance its increased investment plans. In the middle of all this is the commitment to billions into two funds each year, to help pay future bills.

Reliance, the Cork-headquartered engineering and robotics component distributor where former táinaste Simon Coveney was appointed as a non-executive director earlier this year, reported revenues of close €20 million last year as domestic sales jumped 14 per cent.

Accounts filed recently for the Reliance Bearing and Gear Company, which celebrates a century in business this year, reveal turnover climbed by more than 11 per cent to just under €19.6 million in 2024, Ian Curran reports.

Some first-time buyers are getting their mortgage wrong, and it’s costing them. Stiff competition for homes means being laser focused on getting a loan offer, and fast. However, getting the wrong mortgage could leave you in the wrong house, in the wrong location and on the hook for more debt than necessary.

Your mortgage is going to shape your finances for decades to come, so here are the top 10 things you need to get right, writes Joanne Hunt.

The correct, writes John McManus in his weekly column, but pretty much politically impossible thing to do about the housing crisis is to level with the electorate and say that fixing the problem is going to take far longer than anyone is prepared to admit.

And that it will probably never be fixed if the definition of fixed is that we achieve European levels of housing provision.

AIB has moved to require staff eligible for hybrid working to return to its branches and offices three days a week on a phased basis, introducing the tightest rules among Irish retail banks.

The new regime will take full effect from the start of 2026, a spokesman said. AIB had more than 10,400 employees at the end of last year. Joe Brennan reports.

