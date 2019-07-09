Clare-based satellite system for aircraft gives rescuers global coverage

A new radar satellite system that will provide rescue services with pinpoint aircraft position data anywhere in the world has been unveiled in Co Clare on Tuesday.

Before now, aircraft tracking and surveillance was not possible for the entire planet, with only 30 per cent of the Earth’s surface monitored. Remote, oceanic and arctic regions had little-to-no air traffic surveillance.

The Aireon Aircraft Locating and Emergency Response Tracking (Alert) is the aviation industry’s first and only free global emergency aircraft location service.

Aireon Alert uses space-based satellite data and will be operated by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), airlines, regulators and search-and-rescue organisations needing aircraft location data will be able to use the system to hone in on an aircraft’s most recently known position.

The data will include a map of the last 15 minutes of flight, with one plot per minute and a four-dimensional report featuring altitude, latitude, longitude and time information. Based on the situation, additional tracking information may also be provided.

The designers of the system said it will fill “a critical need”, ensuring search-and-rescue staff have the most accurate aircraft position data available, regardless of global location.

The system will be run out of the IAA’s North Atlantic Communications Centre in Ballygirreen, Co Clare. Users do not have to be customers of Aireon or the IAA. However, all users must register for the free emergency service.

“The ability to know the location of an aircraft is a new, invaluable asset, especially in emergency situations where a few minutes of time can make all the difference,” said the designers.

“Knowing that any request that comes in to Aireon Alert will be time sensitive, we’ve designed the system to be as efficient as possible, while also ensuring identity verification and security protocols are in place.”

IAA chief executive Peter Kearney said the new system would be a “game-changer” for the aviation industry.

“Our facility in Ballygirreen is now providing the Aireon Alert service 24 hours a day, every day,” he said.

“We are excited to play such a critical role in delivering this game-changing service to market. Building on our role as a key player in communications for the North Atlantic, we are now proud to be powering Aireon Alert for the entire globe.”

Aireon chief executive Don Thoma said the organisation felt duty-bound to provide the system free of charge. “Aireon Alert can provide the most accurate and precise aircraft locating data for emergency and distress situations, free of charge,” he said.

“As the operator of the world’s only global aircraft surveillance system, we recognise our unique position to provide such a critical service to the aviation community and see it as our duty to provide this data to the proper authorities to assist in emergency situations.”