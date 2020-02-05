British operator picks up €500m contract to run Dublin Airport outlets

A 10-year contract worth about €500 million to operate food and beverage brands in Dublin Airport has been awarded to British multinational food operator SSP.

State-owned airport operator DAA launched a major tender process in March 2019 to “transform” the food and drink offering across terminals one and two in Dublin Airport. The tender documents published at the time indicated that the oultets would have an estimated turnover of €50 million per year.

The move to offer one contract was a new departure for the group to give it more flexibility over the 24 units at the airport. Whereas they previously had to go to market with separate tender processes for each outlet, that will not now be the case.

Under the deal with SSP, 24 separate brands will enter the airport including Brody Sweeney’s Camile Thai, Offbeat Donuts, Cloud Picker Coffee, Bretzel Bakery and the previously announced 3fe coffee. It is understood that brand changes across all outlets will not come immediately but will come on a rolling basis.

Dublin Airport will later this year launch two other tenders. The first will be for up to 12 outlets while a second package is looking for a specialist coffee operator to take over four units.

“Ireland has a thriving food and drink scene and with this new partnership with SSP Dublin Airport will be able to offer some really exciting Irish concepts to the travelling public,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison.

Almost 100,000 passengers use the facility on a daily basis and the more than 4,000sq m that has been tendered will offer substantial footfall considering there are about 19,000 staff based on the campus. Some of the units that went to tender included the Alcock and Brown and the Garden Terrace in Terminal 1, Burger King in T1 and 2, the Slaney Bar and the Chocolate Lounge in T2 and the Gate Clock in pier three.

Bespoke line up

Richard Lewis, chief executive of SSP UK & Ireland, said the company was “thrilled to be working in partnership with Dublin Airport to enhance and elevate the food and beverage offering” at the airport.

“We are confident that our bespoke line-up will meet the diverse needs of all of our customers, providing a true Irish experience to the international traveller as well as those looking to enjoy a real taste of home.”

Under the deal, SSP will take over the operations of existing suppliers from early February. It has partnered with other brands including Teeling Whiskey to create Whiskey Bread, a new all-day Irish bar and kitchen. It has also previously partnered with brands such as Burger King, Starbucks and Jamie Oliver.

Ftse-listed SSP operates food and beverage concessions in a plethora of travel locations. It has businesses at about 180 airports and 300 rail stations and operates more than 2,800 units in 35 countries.