Bombardier to expand orders for CRJ regional aircraft this year

Bombardier Inc is building momentum to expand orders for its CRJ regional aircraft this year after securing a deal with Delta Air Lines its second in two months.

Delta on Wednesday agreed to purchase 20 of Bombardier’s CRJ900 aircraft valued at about $961 million (€827 million) based on list prices. The deal followed an agreement with American Airlines Group in May for at least 15 aircraft, and brings the total order tally for the CRJ family to 1,953 since the aircraft first began flying in 1992.

“I am optimistic that things will happen this year” on the order front, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said.

Airbus SE’s agreement to take control of Bombardier’s C Series programme puts the company’s commercial aircraft focus back on the CRJ family. Sales of the regional aircraft have slowed in recent years as the Montreal-based manufacturer invested more than $6 billion to develop the C Series.

Bombardier’s current CRJ aircraft seat 66 to 104 passengers. – Bloomberg