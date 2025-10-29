Cork’s €600m bus network plan to come before Cabinet

BusConnects is set to benefit commuters in Cork, a city expected to see its population increase to at least 315,000 people by 2040

Proposals for overhauling the bus service in Cork city are set to go to Cabinet for approval, bringing the project a step closer to planning.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien is expected to seek Government approval in principle for the BusConnects programme.

Cork city is expected to be one of the fastest-growing city regions in Ireland and its population is projected to increase to at least 315,000 people by 2040.

Cabinet approval would ultimately allow for a planning application to be lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

BusConnects Cork is set to include 11 sustainable transport corridors with dedicated bus lanes intended to make journeys faster, frequent and accessible along with improved cycling and pedestrian facilities.

It is understood the preliminary business case for BusConnects Cork has gone through a required external review and examination by the Government’s Major Projects Advisory Group, as required under infrastructure guidelines.

The completion of these steps paves the way for the detailed design and procurement phase of the project.

BusConnects Cork is part of the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy 2020-2040.

It is hoped the project will bring about a reduction in peak bus journey times by up to 20 per cent and save around 2,700 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2032.

In 2022 the NTA put the cost of the Cork plan at €600 million.

Earlier this month Mr O’Brien told the Dáil that BusConnects was “a transformative programme of investment in the bus system, providing better bus services across five cities”.

As well as in Dublin, bus system revamps are also planned for Galway, Limerick and Waterford in what Mr O’Brien said was “the largest investment in the bus system in the history of the State”.

In a written response to a Dáil question from Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn, Mr O’Brien outlined how the proposed BusConnects network for Cork was published in June 2022 after a period of public consultation. It aims to “provide an increase of over 50 per cent in bus services across the city”. He said it was expected that the new network will be “implemented on a phased basis in the coming years”.

The BusConnects programme for Dublin has already seen changes to some services and various phases of a network redesign. There is an expectation that 12 segregated bus corridors will be completed in 2030.

There have been some hurdles to progressing the plans in the capital. The Irish Times reported in August that of the 12 corridors, judicial review proceedings have been taken in relation to seven.

The total estimated cost of BusConnects Dublin in 2022 – the time of government approval – ranged from about €3.4 billion to €4.2 billion.