Norwegian Air shares jump on prospect of Lufthansa deal

Shares in Norwegian Air have gained almost 10 per cent after the chief executive of the Lufthansa group said his company was interested in making a bid for its northern neighbour.

In an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Germany, Carsten Spohr said: “Everyone in Europe is talking to everyone right now. There is another wave of consolidation. This means that we are also in contact with Norwegian.”

He said all acquisitions were a matter of value, price and opportunity, with “no simple answers”.

Norwegian has been engaged in conversations with several potential suitors about a takeover. British Airways owner IAG bought 4.6 per cent of Norwegian in April and made two approaches to buy for an undisclosed price, both of which were rejected by Norwegian’s board.

Bjorn Kjos, Norwegian’s chief executive and joint biggest shareholder, has said: “We are happy to have IAG as an investor. Needless to say, they are not the only interested party that has approached us.”

Mr Kjos has also said Norwegian had held discussions with low-cost carrier Ryanair, but Ryanair denied this: “There is no truth to these claims. We have not made an approach to Norwegian and we have no interest.”

Norwegian’s operating revenue for the first three months of the year rose by a third from the same period a year earlier to NKr6.99bn (€756 million), and the group’s net loss shrank from NKr1.49bn in the quarter last year to NKr46m.

