Drivers to face higher tolls on M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel from January

All vehicles using the M50 motorway, excluding those without a tag or registered account, will see a 10 cent rise

Tolls for the M50, Dublin Port Tunnel and some other motorways will increase from January 1st.

All vehicles travelling on the M50, except for those without a tag or registered account, will see a 10 cent rise.

Heavy goods vehicles exceeding 10,000kg with an account will experience a 20 cent increase.

Dublin Port Tunnel will see an increase of €1 for southbound traffic at morning peak time (Monday to Friday, 6am to 10am), with the toll rising from €13 to €14.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said the object of this toll increase was to preserve capacity for HGVs, as non-HGV traffic “continued to increase in 2025 during peak periods”.

HGVs and buses are exempt from paying tolls at the Dublin Port Tunnel, while all other tolls at the tunnel remain unchanged for 2026.

Users of the M4 Kilcock to Kinnegad and M3 Clonee to Kells motorway will be affected by a 10 cent increase. Goods vehicles on all toll concession roads will be impacted by a 10 cent rise. There will be 20 cent increase on HGVs of more than 3,500kg having four axles or more on the M4 Kilcock to Kinnegad motorway.

There are 10 toll roads on the national road network – eight are operated under a public private partnership (PPP) model and two – the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel – are operated directly on behalf of TII.

The level of tolls charged on the national road network is regulated through an inflation (CPI) adjustment mechanism as set out in the toll bylaws which, means tolls can’t go above inflationary impact.

Following the application of the relevant CPI inflation figure for August 2024 to August 2025 of 2 per cent, certain toll rates chargeable across the eight PPP and two TII toll roads on the national road network will increase from 1st January 1st, 2026, TII said.

“The tolling income collected by TII on M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel is combined with exchequer funding to pay for TII’s annual protection and renewal of national roads,” it added.

“Operation, maintenance and lifecycle costs of the tolled sections of the motorway is funded by tolling income collected by eight PPP companies.”