In pictures: Hurricane Melissa hits Cuba after causing chaos in Jamaica
Hundreds of thousands left without power in Jamaica as hospitals are forced to evacuate
Wed Oct 29 2025 - 10:44 • 1 MIN READ
Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba less than a day after it became the strongest recorded storm to strike Jamaica, where it left hundreds of thousands without power and forced hospitals to evacuate.
Melissa crossed the coast in eastern Cuba as an “extremely dangerous” storm, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement. As much as 63cm of rain and storm surges up to 3.7 meters above normal are expected.
The situation in Jamaica remained too chaotic to provide a full, official assessment, according to Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie, who has been leading the emergency response. He said the damage has been widespread. – Bloomberg
