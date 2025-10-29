In pictures: Hurricane Melissa hits Cuba after causing chaos in Jamaica

An evacuation in Santiago de Cuba before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa. Photograph: Ramon Espinosa/AP

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba less than a day after it became the strongest recorded storm to strike Jamaica, where it left hundreds of thousands without power and forced hospitals to evacuate.

Melissa crossed the coast in eastern Cuba as an “extremely dangerous” storm, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement. As much as 63cm of rain and storm surges up to 3.7 meters above normal are expected.

The situation in Jamaica remained too chaotic to provide a full, official assessment, according to Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie, who has been leading the emergency response. He said the damage has been widespread. – Bloomberg

Residents in the city of Santiago de Cuba are braced for the arrival of the hurricane. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

At a fallen tree in St Catherine, Jamaica. Photograph: Ricardo Makyn/AFP via Getty Images

Residents of Playa Siboney, Cuba, evacuate under pouring rain. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

The predicted path of Hurricane Melissa, which will significantly weaken as it makes its way across the Atlantic. Photograph: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A soldier helps to evacuate an elderly woman at Siboney beach in Santiago de Cuba. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A resident of Playa Canizo, Cuba, hitch-hikes in advance of the hurricane. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

The Las Cucarachas neighbourhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, ahead of the arrival of the storm. Photograph: Danny Polanco/AFP via Getty Images