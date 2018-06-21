Irish company Eirtech expands in Belfast in Brexit planning move

The Shannon headquartered group Eirtech Aviation Services has set up a new Northern Ireland operation, that is expected to create 124 jobs, to “future proof” its UK business after Brexit.

Eirtech Aviation Services, which was founded in 2009 by Niall Cunningham and Gerry O’Shea, provides a range of professional services to airlines and aircraft leasing companies around the world.

It has established a new Northern Ireland operation, Eirtech Aviation Composites Limited, that will provide composite repairs services for commercial aircraft.

David Kerr, chief executive of Eirtech Aviation Composites, said the Belfast facility will play a strategic role in the Irish company’s future.

“The growing use of composite materials in aircraft manufacture creates a huge market opportunity for us in the global aviation sector. This Belfast facility is part of our strategy to future proof the business, ensuring we have access to the GB marketplace post Brexit,” Mr Kerr added.

Scale the business

According to Mr Kerr the company has already completed the first phase of recruitment for the new facility and intends to scale the business to meet the needs of its customers over the next four years.

The chief executive of the North’s regional business development agency, Invest NI, has welcomed the investment boost for Northern Ireland, which it is estimated, could contribute more than £4.3 million in annual wages for the economy.

Alastair Hamilton said Eirtech added a welcome “new dynamic” to the local aerospace industry.

“The advanced aerospace design and manufacturing capabilities built up over many years has created a strong talent pool, which was a major draw in securing this project,” he said.

The agency is supporting Eirtech’s move into Northern Ireland with £992,000 of financial support towards the new jobs.