AirBaltic agrees to buy 30 Bombardier aircraft in €2.5bn deal

The Latvian regional airline AirBaltic is to purchase a further 30 C-Series aircraft from Bombardier in a deal valued at $2.9 billion (€2.5 billion) which will deliver a welcome confidence boost for its Belfast workforce who manufacture the aircrafts’ wings.

Bombardier said AirBaltic also has options to buy an additional 30 C-Series 300 aircraft which could push the total value of the order to nearly $5.9 billion.

The Latvian airline, which was the launch customer for the C-Series, had previously ordered 20 C-Series aircraft and said it intends to phase out its other aircraft types over the next three years and increase its fleet to 80 CS300 aircraft.

Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said the “significant reorder” from AirBaltic, which is now the largest European C-Series customer, was a “strong testimony” to the aircraft.

According to Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of AirBaltic, the C-Series has played a “vital role” in helping the airline maintain its operating costs at low levels.

“In 2017, we experienced outstanding growth and showed the world the unique capabilities and comfort of this innovative aircraft,” Mr Gauss added.

Customer support

The new deal between Bombardier and AirBaltic comes just weeks before Airbus is scheduled to take control of the C-Series aircraft programme. It will provide sales, marketing and customer support expertise to the C-Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP) which is the specific entity that manufactures and sells the C-Series.

Meanwhile, Bombardier’s Northern Ireland operations could be set to play a central role in the production of two new business jets that the Canadian group launched on Monday and plan to have in service by the end of 2019.

Bombardier is adding the Global 5500, which has a list price of $46 million and the Global 6500 aircraft, with a list price of $56 million, to its business jet fleet, which could bring additional work, depending on orders, to its Northern Ireland facilities.

Belfast currently produces the forward fuselage, engine nacelles, horizontal stabiliser and other components for Bombardier’s existing Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets.

According to Bombardier, the Global 5500 aircraft will be able to connect Sao Paolo and Paris, and Moscow with Los Angeles while the Global 6500 aircraft will connect Hong Kong or Singapore with London, and Toluca and Madrid.