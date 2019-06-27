The Central Bank’s new governor, Architas expands and Amazon takes on Google and Facebook

The incoming Central Bank of Ireland governor, Gabriel Makhlouf, “acted unreasonably” in characterising as “hacking” a leak of parts of the 2019 budget from his department’s website, a report conducted by New Zealand’s public service watchdog has found. But although Mr Makhlouf leaves his post as head of New Zealand’s treasury with a “major hit [to his] personal and professional reputation,” according to the State Services commissioner, Peter Hughes, legal advice was that the conduct did not constitute “a sackable offence”.

Investor Architas is appointing 11 people to oversee the €7.5 billion in assets that it has located in the Republic in a move prompted by uncertainty over Brexit. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Google and Facebook may have taken the lion’s share of digital advertising income in recent years, writes Charlie Taylor, but Amazon is on the cusp of disrupting their duopoly, according to a new forecast.

Brian Shields, founder of Galway medical device start-up Neurent Medical, has been named as Enterprise Ireland’s high potential start-up founder of the year. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Interest in internet monitoring technology aimed at children and teenagers has increased in recent weeks in the wake of the Ana Kriégel murder trial, industry experts claim. Ciara O’Brien reports.

In our Business Today podcast Olympic Federation of Ireland President and Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane is among Ireland’s top sports administrators. She talks to Ciarán Hancock and Michael O’Keeffe of Teneo PSG about her background in sport and law, what is involved in her various roles, the growth of female sport and the fallout for the Olympic movement in Ireland from the arrest of former president Pat Hickey at the Rio games in 2016.

Cantillon ponders Abbvie’s market fix, the JP Morgan fine and RTÉ’s ‘special events’ deficit.

Will we grow more isolated, relating more easily to our intelligent technologies? Or will they free us to focus more on being human? Karlin Lillington on life’s big questions.

Ciara O’Brien on how some practical measures can boost your cyber security. Ciara also test-drives the “hard as nails” Doogee S40 phone, with surprising results.

Olive Keogh talks to Rónán Ó Dálaigh of Thriftify, the platform that allows charity shops to sell online and boosts ethical buying . Olive also meets Kevin JO’Sullivan who admits he’s a bit obsessed with medical device design.

Chris Horn outlines how Ireland can become deeply involved in the space race and Michael McAleer explains how the Innovation Awards bring many benefits.

