You can be the Canary in the Google Chrome coalmine

Did you know it’s possible to try out new Chrome features before they get released as a stable update with the standard version of the browser? If you don’t mind the possibility of crashes or glitches caused by unstable elements, then this experimental version is for you. As the name suggests, the user is the canary in the Chrome coalmine, testing new features and reporting crashes or other issues.

Once Canary is installed, experimental features can be found at chrome://flags/ where they can be toggled between enabled, disabled, and default. Tab Groups is a feature that will help tab junkies who can’t resist leaving 50 open at the same time. Tabs can be organised into custom groups that are colour-coded and labelled; it’s a bit like grouping notes together in an old-school ring binder, making it easier to skim through numerous open web pages.

There’s also an option to switch the browser into dark mode without having to install an extension. The only drawback is it doesn’t have the option to toggle dark mode to match sunrise and sunset – you’re stuck with a black background unless you change settings and restart the browser. Plenty more features are available and new ones are constantly being added.

google.com/chrome/canary/