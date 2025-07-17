US President Donald Trump said he was likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals as soon as the end of the month. Photograph: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said he was likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals as soon as the end of the month and that levies on semiconductors could come soon as well, suggesting that those import taxes could hit alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on August 1st.

Bank of Ireland has raised its Irish economic growth estimates, amid surging exports and investment spending, with one big Trump caveat. Joe Brennan has the story.

In a world of subscriptions where many folks pay for access to, but don’t own, things from music to books to films to computer games, Emmet Ryan explains how an obscure court case may end the era of “digital serfdom.”

Cantillon looks at the potential fallout from US president Donald Trump’s latest moves on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, as well as why investors have stepped back from financing new student housing. The column also looks at the bonuses paid to NTMA staff last year.

Sinn Féin has blamed “human error” for three party TDs incorrectly referring to Irish supermarket chain SuperValu as being part of a US company.

Joe also reports that Kenmare Resources shares fell on Wednesday as the titanium minerals miner said it expects to take an impairment charge of as much as $125 million (€107.7 million) against its mining assets in Mozambique as it lowered its future revenue assumptions.

Political opposition continues to hinder projects designed to guarantee electricity supplies and aid the Republic in hitting climate targets, TDs and senators heard on Wednesday. As Barry O’Halloran reports, Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of industry group, Wind Energy Ireland, told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy, that Eirgrid’s north-south interconnector, which has cleared all planning hurdles, continued to face opposition.

David McWilliams on how ‘big incentives’ to build could save Dublin city Listen | 36:51 Economist and writer David McWilliams was scathing about the level of dereliction in Dublin city in a recent article in the Irish Times. He suggested tax breaks and other measures to breathe new life back into the capital and to get more people living in the city centre. He joined host Ciarán Hancock to discuss his ideas and how we can learn from the mistakes of the not-too-distant past.Plus, it’s been another busy week on the tariff front with US President Donald Trump sending a letter to the EU threatening higher taxes on European imports into America. Cliff Taylor of the Irish Times has been covering this story and he joined Ciarán to talk through the contents of the letter, potential consequences for Ireland and whether this is yet another ploy by Donald Trump in this drawn-out negotiation with the EU.Produced by John Casey with JJ Vernon on sound.

The introduction of automatic pension enrolment in January will “undoubtedly” involve additional costs for businesses, but these will dissipate over time, the Department of Social Protection has said. Colin Gleeson reports.

Family-owned Northern Ireland group Tierco has acquired long-established Derry manufacturing group Sperrin Metal Products. As Dominic Coyle reports, Sperrin, which employs more than 100 people at facilities across Britian and Ireland, specialises in the manufacture of storage systems such as racking, shelving, mezzanines, lockers and cubicles.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has granted planning permission to UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon for a 13 ft high acou13ftglass screen that now allows it to reopen a court-yard at icourtyards Port hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street but had stirred local opposition. Gordon Deegan has read the plans.

After Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok appeared to praise Hitler after it’s latest update, in our technology feature we look at the darkside of chatbots.

It’s had lots of hype but is it any good? Ciara O’Brien reviews the Nintendo Switch 2.

