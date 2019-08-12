Dublin Airport wins international award for mapping software

Dublin Airport has received an award for a software project that has enabled the airport to report safety issues in real time and improved efficiency for passengers.

DAA was chosen for the Special Achievement in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) award ahead of 300,000 global candidates, using mapping software from GIS expert ESRI Ireland and working with the company to develop a new system to manage assets at the airport, from lifts and escalators to runways and boarding gates.

The project allows management at the airport to track the day-to-day running with a more streamlined system, replacing paper-based systems. Using mobile, desktop and web-based mapping applications, airport workers can remotely report safety issues and collect detailed reports of incidents in the airport. That data can then be collated and analysed on the ESRI platform, allowing airport management to pinpoint areas where there are likely to be future issues.

More than 2,300 flights pass through Dublin Airport every week, with 31.5 million passengers using the airport last year.

The system can analyse drone interference and track bird migratory patterns over the past five years that could present a flight-risk hazard, using the mobile functionality of the app.

Streamline

Commenting on the award, Dublin Airport spatial data manager Morgan Crumlish said the airport was always looking at how best to streamline its processes and make its customers’ journeys as smooth as possible.

The award was announced at the ESRI International User Conference in San Diego. “DAA has demonstrated that mapping technology can not only streamline business operations in an airport environment, but also make a real difference to passengers, creating a more seamless and comfortable airport experience,” ESRI’s founder and president, Jack Dangermond, said.