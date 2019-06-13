Wix.com opens customer support centre in Dublin

Israeli web development company Wix. com has opened a customer support centre in Dublin, employing 100 people.

The company offers a platform that lets people build their own websites. The staff, who were recruited ahead of the official opening of the new office, support customers in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian and Russian.

The Irish office, which officially began operations in September last year, has grown from nine people to its current level.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the thriving technology scene in Dublin,” said Nir Zohar, president and chief operating officer at Wix.

“The community reception has been wonderful and we have been impressed with the level of talent we’ve seen in recruiting. This multilingual service centre will be a significant addition to our European support efforts and a huge benefit to our customers.”

The Dublin team plays a significant role in the company’s global support operation, which currently stands at 500 staff. Wix.com has 150 million registered users worldwide and has offices in Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius. There is also potential for the Irish office to expand further.

“The growth opportunity Wix sees in Ireland is immense,” Mr Zohar said. “With the multiple languages we cater to from this office, our Dublin operation will become a cornerstone of our global support staff.” Wix is being supported by IDA Ireland.